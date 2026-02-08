Uzbekistan Unveils Expanding Footprint Of Belarusian Businesses

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 242 enterprises with Belarusian capital are operating in Uzbekistan as of January 1, 2026.

According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, of the total number of enterprises, 57 are joint ventures, while 185 operate as fully foreign-owned companies.

In terms of sectoral distribution, the largest concentration of Belarusian-capital enterprises is observed in sales, accounting for 84 entities, followed by information and communication services with 62 companies. The industrial sector hosts 37 enterprises, while transportation and storage account for 23 companies. A further 11 enterprises operate in construction, and two companies each are active in accommodation and food services as well as healthcare and social services. The remaining 21 enterprises are engaged in other types of economic activity.

More than 200 enterprises with Belarusian capital are currently active in Uzbekistan, primarily engaged in sectors such as industrial cooperation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and machinery. In 2023, bilateral trade between the two nations surpassed $620 million. Notable collaborative ventures include joint initiatives in food production, auto glass manufacturing through KUVO, and the development of digital banking solutions within the IT sector.