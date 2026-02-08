Coca-Cola Signs New Football Partnership With Irish FA And NIFL

The Coca-Cola Company and its strategic bottling partner, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, have agreed a new soft drinks partnership with the Irish Football Association (Irish FA) and the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL).

The partnership aims to support and promote both national and domestic football teams across Northern Ireland through a range of coordinated activations and initiatives.

Under the agreement, Coca-Cola will activate the sponsorship across several brands in its portfolio, including Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Powerade. This will include providing drinks on match days, delivering branding and social media campaigns, and offering fans exclusive access to football-related events and experiences.

The Coca-Cola Company has a long history of supporting football globally, including sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA European Championship and the English Premier League.

The announcement underscores Coca-Cola's commitment to investing in and promoting grassroots and domestic football, while also supporting the communities it serves across Northern Ireland.