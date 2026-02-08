UNESCO Selects Sharjah As First Arab City To Pilot Early Childhood Development Tool

PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 5:25 PM



The pilot aims to develop a comprehensive self-assessment profile of the early childhood sector in Sharjah, including documenting key achievements and promising practices

The Emirate of Sharjah has been selected by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to participate in the pilot implementation of the Early Childhood Care and Education – Progress Assessment and Transformation Tool (ECCE-PATT).

UNESCO's selection of Sharjah for the pilot phase highlights global appreciation of the Emirate's strong, holistic approach to early childhood development, built on solid policies, quality education and care, and close collaboration among key institutions.

The pilot aims to develop a comprehensive self-assessment profile of the early childhood sector in Sharjah, including documenting key achievements and promising practices, consolidating supporting evidence, identifying system gaps, and highlighting Sharjah's experience as a regional model in early childhood care and education.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and President of Sharjah Education Academy, said, "The outcomes of this pilot assessment will support the development of targeted improvement plans that enhance the quality of care and education provided to our children in accordance with the highest international standards, in close collaboration with UNESCO.”

For his part, Dr Borhene Chakroun, Director of the Division for Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems at UNESCO, said,“Lifelong learning begins in the earliest years. By piloting the UNESCO ECCE-PATT, Sharjah is generating the evidence needed to drive system-wide reforms in early childhood care and education, strengthening school readiness, foundational learning and lifelong opportunity.”

In a related development, the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Sharjah Education Academy, in partnership with UNESCO, will host a closed policy dialogue aimed at strengthening early childhood care and education systems.

The session will be held during the Pre-Conference Day of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education, taking place on February 14–15 at the Sharjah Education Academy campus in University City.

It will bring together policymakers, experts, and educators from the UAE, the Gulf, and across the Arab world, along with representatives from international and academic organisations focused on early childhood development.

Discussions will explore insights and early findings from Sharjah's pilot implementation of UNESCO's ECCE-PATT tool and focus on shaping practical recommendations grounded in the tool's outcomes.



