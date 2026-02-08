New Apple Iphone Could Launch This Month: Expected UAE Price, Specs, Release Date

PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 5:01 PM UPDATED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 6:24 PM



By: Husain Rizvi



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Apple's next budget-friendly iPhone may arrive sooner than expected, bringing meaningful upgrades over the iPhone 16e

Apple may be preparing to launch its next budget-friendly smartphone, the iPhone 17e, as early as this month, according to a growing number of reports and supply chain leaks. While Apple unveiled the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air in late 2025, the absence of an iPhone 17e left budget-conscious buyers waiting.

That delay wasn't unexpected; Apple introduced the iPhone 16e in February 2025 as a replacement for the iPhone SE, signalling a shift toward a more predictable annual“e-series” release cycle. If Apple sticks to that strategy, a February 2026 launch for the iPhone 17e makes perfect sense.

Rumoured upgrades suggest the iPhone 17e could address several shortcomings of the iPhone 16e. The new model is expected to feature Apple's A19 chip - the same processor used in the iPhone 17 - albeit likely with one fewer GPU core, following Apple's usual“binned chip” approach for its entry-level devices. Performance gains should still be noticeable, particularly for AI-powered features.

Design refinements are also expected. A Dynamic Island is rumoured to replace the notch, while the front camera could be upgraded to an 18MP square-sensor shooter. Storage may double to 256GB as standard, a significant jump from the 16e's 128GB base model.

One of the most notable changes could be the addition of MagSafe support. Reports from The Information and Macworld suggest 25W MagSafe wireless charging, fixing one of the biggest complaints about the iPhone 16e. Connectivity may also improve, with a possible upgrade from Apple's C1 modem to the faster, more efficient C1X.

As for pricing, the iPhone 17e is expected to start at $599, matching its predecessor.

The iPhone 16e launched at Dh2,599 in the UAE. If Apple delivers these upgrades at the same price, the iPhone 17e could become a compelling value iPhone for users in markets like the UAE looking for flagship features at a lower cost.



