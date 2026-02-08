Saudi Stock Index Closes Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The main Saudi stock index closed Sunday up 28.20 points at 11,216.93 points, with trading valued at SR 3 billion.

The volume of shares traded reached 150 million, with 159 companies seeing their share prices rise, while 100 companies saw their share prices decline.

Meanwhile, the parallel Saudi stock index (Nomu) closed the day up 21.06 points at 23,887.01 points, with trading valued at SR 9 million and a volume of 1.3 million shares traded.