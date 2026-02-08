Cam Newton Hosts As Randy Moss Is Honored At The 27Th Super Bowl Soulful Celebration On BET, Feb. 7 At 8 PM ET/7C

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The 27th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration premieres tonight at 8 PM ET / 7C on BET, delivering a one-hour primetime event filled with electrifying performances, emotional tributes, and appearances from some of football's biggest names and music's most powerful voices. San Francisco–based segments of the special were taped at EMPIRE Studios, creating an intimate setting for several of the show's most memorable moments.Hosted by NFL MVP and broadcaster Cam Newton, this year's broadcast brings together music, faith, football, and culture through a cinematic, story-driven production anchored by the theme“Go Higher.” Newton, a longtime supporter of the Celebration, brings his signature charisma, quick wit, and larger-than-life presence to the night's festivities.

Equal parts showman and storyteller, he guides viewers through an evening of inspiration, music, and heartfelt moments with humor, style, and the unmistakable energy that has made him a fan favorite on and off the field.

At the heart of the evening is Lifetime of Inspiration honoree Randy Moss, whose electrifying career and enduring cultural impact are celebrated with a powerful tribute, including a special salute from 'Coach Prime,' Deion Sanders.

Reflecting on the honor, Moss shared,“To see the names that have received this honor before me and I'm on the list, means a lot.”

The program also honors Faith in Action recipient Jameis Winston, recognized for his outspoken faith and community leadership, with a heartfelt salute from Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. Additional recognition goes to HBCU Player Spotlight honoree Javon Hargrave, the South Carolina State University alumnus whose journey reflects perseverance, purpose, and legacy, along with a Community Impact Spotlight presented by Disneyland® Resort, featuring a surprise family experience with NFL veteran Keenan Allen.

This year's Celebration unfolds like a musical journey, opening with a burst of Bay Area energy as LaRussell and Miles Minnick light up the courtyard of San Francisco's Empire Studios alongside the legendary South Carolina State University Marching 101. The electrifying collaboration blends hip-hop, gospel, and HBCU pageantry, setting an immediate tone of joy, pride, and cultural celebration.

Five-time GRAMMY® winner Lalah Hathaway follows with her signature blend of soul and vocal brilliance, while gospel powerhouse Pastor Mike Jr. delivers an electrifying performance that brings arena-level intensity to the Soulful stage.

The momentum continues with a rich, spirit-filled collaboration from Darrel Walls and PJ Morton, merging contemporary soul with gospel roots, before gospel icon Hezekiah Walker delivers a triumphant, praise-filled moment straight from the set of Alicia Keys' Broadway hit musical Hell's Kitchen.

The evening closes on a powerful, unifying note as American Idol winner Jamal Roberts joins the NFL Players Choir for a moving, full-voiced performance that sends viewers into Super Bowl weekend uplifted, inspired, and ready to go higher.

Now in its 27th year, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration remains the NFL's only sanctioned inspirational event during Super Bowl week, uniting artists, athletes, and audiences in a shared moment of purpose, gratitude, and cultural pride.

Founded in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII as the 'Super Bowl Gospel Celebration,' the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration has remained a cornerstone of Super Bowl week for more than a quarter of a century, bridging faith, football, and culture through music, testimony, and tribute.

Joining Founder and Executive Producer Melanie Few, who also established the NFL Players Choir, is Valarie Benning Thompson as Executive Producer, Adam Blackstone as Music Director and Producer, and Anthony Rose as Director.

Strategic partners for the 2026 broadcast include Disney and NFL Charities.

Rather than a traditional live-to-tape event, this year's Super Bowl Soulful Celebration allows the full experience to be seen by viewers for the first time all together, in its entirety, when it premieres tonight, Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 8 PM ET/7C on BET. An encore presentation will air Monday, Feb. 9 at 10 PM ET/9C.

About BET Media Group

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARAA; PARA; PARAP), is the world's largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together.

Through a powerful portfolio of brands including BET, BET+, BET Gospel, BET HER, BET International, BET Jams, BET Soul, BET Studios, and VH1, BET connects audiences across cable, streaming, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms, delivering culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity, and impact of the Black experience.

For more information about BET, visit and follow @BET on social platforms. For more BET announcements, visit paramountpressexpress/bet/.



About Super Bowl Soulful Celebration

For more than quarter of a century, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration has stood as the premier NFL-sanctioned inspirational program of Super Bowl week, bringing together music, faith, football, and culture in a powerful celebration of purpose and impact. The event bridges communities through meaningful storytelling, dynamic performances, and authentic voices, spotlighting NFL players, award-winning artists, and cultural leaders whose influence extends far beyond the game.

Founded in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami by veteran marketer Melanie Few, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is now in its 27th year and continues to thrive. This year's edition offers audiences a deconstructed, broadcast-first experience designed to inspire reflection, unity, and connection during the biggest weekend in sports.

For more information, follow @SuperBowlSoulful or visit superbowlsoulful.