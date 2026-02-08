403
Jordan Denounces Deadly Suicide Attack in Islamabad
(MENAFN) Jordan’s Foreign Ministry condemned a suicide bombing at a Hussainiya in Islamabad, Pakistan, that killed and injured numerous people, according to reports.
Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali expressed the country’s solidarity with Pakistan’s government and citizens, emphasizing Jordan’s rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security and stability. He also offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
Pakistani officials reported that the attack targeted a Shiite mosque on the outskirts of the capital during Friday prayers, resulting in 31 fatalities and at least 169 injuries. The explosion occurred at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area, according to local media.
In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif voiced his "deep grief" and stated that he "strongly condemns" the blast, while President Asif Ali Zardari extended condolences to the victims’ families through social media.
