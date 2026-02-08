403
Cigna Healthcare Launches Health Literacy Initiative in Middle East and Africa To Close the Health Literacy Gap
(MENAFN- Sandpiper) Dubai, UAE – 06 February 2026: The development of a robust health ecosystem is emerging as one of the most critical factors for communities to stay healthy and for the sustainability of healthcare. Across the region, however, many individuals still struggle to interpret medical information, navigate systems, and make informed decisions. Against this backdrop and to address this challenge, Cigna Healthcare Middle East & Africa, a global health service company, is mobilizing stakeholders through a regional campaign focused on practical solutions.
The Health Inclusivity Index 2025 shows that while literacy levels have improved by 30% over the past three years, only a minority of adults demonstrate strong healthcare literacy skills, underscoring the need for coordinated action. Cigna Healthcare’s initiative aims to counter this by making health information actionable, reduce complexity, and embed healthcare literacy as a core life skill. Programs will include new research, policy dialogues, and employer engagement to help create environments where informed decisions become the norm.
Leah Cotterill, Chief Executive Officer, Cigna Healthcare Middle East (Outside KSA), said:
“People don’t need more information; they need clearer information. Health literacy should stand alongside financial literacy as a core life skill. Our goal is practical: help individuals understand all the tools and services available to them, make sound decisions, and help employers build healthier, more resilient workplaces.”
In the UAE, health literacy remains a challenge despite significant progress. The UAE ranks 10th worldwide, however, only a minority of adults demonstrate strong health literacy skills. This gap continues to impact decision-making and trust in healthcare systems, underscoring the need for action.
This campaign will catalyze collaboration, bringing together educators, healthcare providers, and employers to create a simplified approach to healthcare. By simplifying communication, fostering trust, and empowering individuals with practical tools, Cigna Healthcare aims to build a future where informed health decisions are second nature and communities thrive.
