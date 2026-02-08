403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Mobilizes Firefighters Nationwide to Fight Gyeongju Wildfire
(MENAFN) South Korea’s national fire agency has ordered a full-scale mobilization of firefighting personnel and resources to tackle a wildfire raging in Gyeongju, located in North Gyeongsang province, according to reports.
The agency deployed 119 specialized response teams from five regions, including Daegu, Daejeon, Ulsan, Gangwon, and South Chungcheong, as stated by reports. Firefighting recovery vehicles were also sent from Ulsan, Daegu, and Busan to assist in Gyeongju, where the fire initially ignited on Saturday.
The Korea Forest Service raised its wildfire alert to Level One on Sunday, reflecting the ongoing challenges in containing the blaze. Authorities reported that, by midday, the fire was 23% contained and had affected approximately 42 hectares of land.
The agency deployed 119 specialized response teams from five regions, including Daegu, Daejeon, Ulsan, Gangwon, and South Chungcheong, as stated by reports. Firefighting recovery vehicles were also sent from Ulsan, Daegu, and Busan to assist in Gyeongju, where the fire initially ignited on Saturday.
The Korea Forest Service raised its wildfire alert to Level One on Sunday, reflecting the ongoing challenges in containing the blaze. Authorities reported that, by midday, the fire was 23% contained and had affected approximately 42 hectares of land.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment