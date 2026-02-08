403
Deadly Shooting in Suwayda Countryside Leaves Four Dead, Suspect Detained
(MENAFN) A shooting in the rural areas of Syria’s southern Suwayda province on Saturday left four people dead, while authorities confirmed the detention of a suspect and appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid further escalation.
According to official statements, the incident occurred in the al-Matouneh area, where five local residents were targeted. As described in an official account: “In a tragic incident in al-Matouneh area of Suwayda countryside, a heinous crime was committed against five residents of the area, resulting in the killing of four of them and the serious injury of the fifth.”
Officials said early findings, combined with testimony from one of the survivors, pointed to the involvement of a member of the local internal security apparatus. The statement noted that “based on preliminary investigations and in cooperation with one of the survivors of the shooting, it was found that one of the suspects is a member of the Internal Security Directorate in the area.”
Authorities confirmed swift action was taken, explaining that “the individual was immediately arrested and referred for investigation to complete the legal procedures.”
Security officials stressed that abuses against civilians would not be tolerated, stating that “any violation against citizens is categorically unacceptable, and there will be no tolerance for any act that threatens the security and safety of residents.”
Residents were urged to remain composed, with officials calling on “the people of the province to remain calm and show patience and trust in the measures being taken,” while assuring that “justice will take its course to ensure that such a tragic incident does not recur and that those responsible are held accountable, regardless of their affiliation.”
Suwayda has been under a ceasefire since July, following violent clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes that resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries. Despite the agreement, reports indicate repeated violations by factions linked to al-Hijri, including assaults on military positions, while the authorities have said they continue to uphold the truce and have supported civilian evacuations and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.
