Ukrenergo: Emergency Power Cuts Reduced In Some Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Telegram.

"The aftermath of two massive missile and drone attacks on the power system this week is still being dealt with. The situation in the power system remains difficult. The level of power shortage and damage to the electricity transmission and distribution networks does not allow emergency blackouts to be lifted in most regions. However, thanks to the round-the-clock work of energy sector employees, the restrictions imposed in some regions are less severe today than yesterday," the report says.

Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore equipment damaged by the enemy.

As noted by Ukrenergo, restoration continues at power plants and high-voltage substations that supply nuclear power plants. Nuclear generation is still partially unloaded.

Due to the forced use of emergency shutdowns, the hourly power outage schedules announced yesterday are not in effect in most regions.

The return to the planned power outage schedules will occur immediately after the power system stabilizes.

Kyiv returns to temporary power outage schedules

Citizens are advised to follow the announcements on the official websites of regional power companies.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 7, Russians hit substations and 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines, which are the backbone of Ukraine's power grid, as well as the Burshtyn and Dobrotvir thermal power plants.