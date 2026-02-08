403
EPA, AOU Sign Mou To Promote Environmental Awareness, Sustainability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Environment Public Authority and Kuwait-based Arab Open University signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday to strengthen cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable development, and to support national efforts to raise environmental awareness and achieve sustainability.
Acting Director General of the EPA, Nouf Behbehani said the MoU aims to enhance scientific and technical cooperation, support research, build capacity and exchange expertise in environmental fields of mutual interest, contributing to the development of national competencies and environmental protection efforts.
Behbehani noted that the agreement reflects strong institutional partnership between national entities and highlights the importance of collaboration between academic institutions and government bodies to meet sustainable development requirements and promote science-based environmental initiatives.
President of AOU Salah Al-Hammadi said the agreement aligns with the university's mission to promote scientific research, community service, and social responsibility.
He affirmed the university's commitment to sustainability initiatives and integrating environmental concepts into academic and student activities.
Al-Hammadi added that the two-year MoU, renewable upon agreement, aims to establish effective strategic partnerships that support community development and sustainable development efforts in Kuwait. (end)
