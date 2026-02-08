403
France Opens Investigation into Ex-Minister Jack Lang Over Epstein Ties
(MENAFN) French financial crime prosecutors have launched a preliminary investigation into former Culture Minister Jack Lang over alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports.
Lang, a prominent figure in French socialist governments from the 1980s to the 2000s, is being investigated for suspected “laundering of tax fraud proceeds.” The inquiry follows the release of US Department of Justice files on Epstein, which detail connections between the Lang family and the late American financier and convicted sex offender.
Lang, now 86, denied any wrongdoing and on Saturday described the allegations as “baseless.”
“The investigation will bring much light on to the accusations that are questioning my probity and my honour,” he said.
Hours after the announcement, Lang offered to resign as head of the Arab World Institute, an organization promoting cooperation between France and Arab nations. In a letter to Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, he indicated he would submit his resignation at the next board meeting.
Previously named almost 700 times in the Epstein files, Lang had resisted stepping down.
Barrot confirmed he acknowledged the resignation offer and would begin the process of finding a successor.
Lang’s daughter, Caroline, 64, is also under investigation and recently resigned as head of a French film producers’ union. Earlier this week, Lang told a broadcaster that he had known nothing of Epstein’s crimes when he met him “some 15 years ago.” Epstein had been convicted in Florida in 2008 of soliciting a minor for prostitution.
