Oluwafemi E. Adeyeri

Research Fellow in Climate Science, Australian National University

Dr Oluwafemi Adeyeri is a Research Fellow in the Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, based at the Fenner School of Environment and Society at Australian National University. His research focuses on identifying high-impact weather systems that result in adverse health effects and their distribution across Australia. Previously, Oluwafemi investigated the implications of climate extremes on human thermal comfort, energy demands, and water resources. His research achievements have been recognised with multiple prestigious fellowships and awards, including CityUHK's Outstanding Researcher Award (2023-2025), the Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD) Fellowship (2020-2022), the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) Fellowship (2018), the Netherlands Fellowship (NFP, 2017), and the German Federal Ministry of Education Fellowship (BMBF, 2016-2019).

