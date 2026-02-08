403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Over Thirty Killed in Suicide Attack on Islamabad Mosque
(MENAFN) A suicide attack at an Islamabad mosque has claimed at least 31 lives, with Pakistani officials pointing fingers at India and Afghanistan for alleged involvement in the deadly assault.
The explosive device detonated inside the Khadija Tul Kubra mosque Friday morning during peak worship hours, when the facility was crowded with Shia congregants. Emergency responders reported 169 additional injuries from the blast.
Security personnel intercepted the bomber before he entered the mosque, but he successfully triggered his explosives "in the last row of worshippers," Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated on X.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded accountability, declaring: "The perpetrators of the blast must be identified and brought to justice." He added, "No one will be allowed to spread violence and instability in the country."
Though no organization has claimed the assault, Asif alleged the attacker "has been proven to have been coming and going from Afghanistan," asserting that "threads of the alliance between India and the Taliban are being uncovered."
Shehbaz's spokesman, Mosharraf Zaidi, characterized the bombing as "is only the latest in a series of murderous terrorist attacks orchestrated by India" and its "terrorist proxies."
Pakistan is currently conducting military operations against the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant organization operating in Balochistan province along the Iranian and Afghan borders. Islamabad has consistently accused New Delhi of supporting the BLA—charges India categorically rejects.
Pakistani security forces intensified their BLA offensive last weekend, eliminating 177 insurgents while causing over 30 civilian casualties in retaliation for recent attacks that killed 50 people. Officials similarly attributed those BLA operations to Indian sponsorship.
Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal responded Sunday: "We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings." He continued, "Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region. Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known,"
New Delhi has not yet addressed the most recent accusations from Asif and Zaidi.
The explosive device detonated inside the Khadija Tul Kubra mosque Friday morning during peak worship hours, when the facility was crowded with Shia congregants. Emergency responders reported 169 additional injuries from the blast.
Security personnel intercepted the bomber before he entered the mosque, but he successfully triggered his explosives "in the last row of worshippers," Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated on X.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded accountability, declaring: "The perpetrators of the blast must be identified and brought to justice." He added, "No one will be allowed to spread violence and instability in the country."
Though no organization has claimed the assault, Asif alleged the attacker "has been proven to have been coming and going from Afghanistan," asserting that "threads of the alliance between India and the Taliban are being uncovered."
Shehbaz's spokesman, Mosharraf Zaidi, characterized the bombing as "is only the latest in a series of murderous terrorist attacks orchestrated by India" and its "terrorist proxies."
Pakistan is currently conducting military operations against the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant organization operating in Balochistan province along the Iranian and Afghan borders. Islamabad has consistently accused New Delhi of supporting the BLA—charges India categorically rejects.
Pakistani security forces intensified their BLA offensive last weekend, eliminating 177 insurgents while causing over 30 civilian casualties in retaliation for recent attacks that killed 50 people. Officials similarly attributed those BLA operations to Indian sponsorship.
Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal responded Sunday: "We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings." He continued, "Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region. Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known,"
New Delhi has not yet addressed the most recent accusations from Asif and Zaidi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment