Malaysia Imposes Ban on All E-Waste Imports Nationwide


2026-02-08 02:11:58
(MENAFN) Malaysia has imposed a total prohibition on electronic waste entering its borders, a state media reported Wednesday—a dramatic policy shift that eliminates previous exemption loopholes.

Tan Sri Azam Baki, chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), announced that authorities have reclassified e-waste under "absolute prohibition" status within the nation's customs regulations.

"The decision requires firm and integrated enforcement action by all relevant agencies. E-waste is no longer permitted and must be strictly enforced, involving all agencies," he said.

The move marks a significant departure from Malaysia's earlier framework, which categorized electronic waste under "conditional prohibition except in the manner provided"—a classification that granted the Environment Department discretionary authority to approve e-waste import exemptions on a case-by-case basis.

Under the new absolute ban, no exceptions will be permitted, signaling Malaysia's hardline stance against becoming a dumping ground for global electronic refuse.

