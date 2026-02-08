403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Malaysia Imposes Ban on All E-Waste Imports Nationwide
(MENAFN) Malaysia has imposed a total prohibition on electronic waste entering its borders, a state media reported Wednesday—a dramatic policy shift that eliminates previous exemption loopholes.
Tan Sri Azam Baki, chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), announced that authorities have reclassified e-waste under "absolute prohibition" status within the nation's customs regulations.
"The decision requires firm and integrated enforcement action by all relevant agencies. E-waste is no longer permitted and must be strictly enforced, involving all agencies," he said.
The move marks a significant departure from Malaysia's earlier framework, which categorized electronic waste under "conditional prohibition except in the manner provided"—a classification that granted the Environment Department discretionary authority to approve e-waste import exemptions on a case-by-case basis.
Under the new absolute ban, no exceptions will be permitted, signaling Malaysia's hardline stance against becoming a dumping ground for global electronic refuse.
Tan Sri Azam Baki, chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), announced that authorities have reclassified e-waste under "absolute prohibition" status within the nation's customs regulations.
"The decision requires firm and integrated enforcement action by all relevant agencies. E-waste is no longer permitted and must be strictly enforced, involving all agencies," he said.
The move marks a significant departure from Malaysia's earlier framework, which categorized electronic waste under "conditional prohibition except in the manner provided"—a classification that granted the Environment Department discretionary authority to approve e-waste import exemptions on a case-by-case basis.
Under the new absolute ban, no exceptions will be permitted, signaling Malaysia's hardline stance against becoming a dumping ground for global electronic refuse.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment