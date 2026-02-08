Singapore To Serve As First Airport Test Bed For CFM's Advanced Open Fan Aircraft Engines

Dhaka: Singapore will become the world's first airport testing ground for CFM International's advanced open fan aircraft engines, marking a major step toward next-generation, more sustainable aviation technologies.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus and CFM International on February 2, to establish the island nation as a test bed for CFM's Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) program.

Under the agreement, Singapore will study how the RISE open fan engine technologies could operate within existing airport environments and what changes may be required before large-scale commercial deployment.

The testing framework will assess potential impacts on aircraft systems and design, airport infrastructure, operational procedures, safety standards, and regulatory requirements, with the aim of developing guidelines applicable to airports worldwide.

CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan said the initiative reflects Singapore's position as an integrated global air hub with strong regulatory expertise, enabling companies to validate technologies and develop real-world operational protocols.

He added that a specific timeline for the start of engine testing has not yet been finalized, noting that trials could be conducted at either Changi Airport or Seletar Airport and may take multiple years to complete.

CFM launched the Rise program in 2021, focusing on open fan turbine architecture that blends characteristics of turbofan and propeller-driven engines to significantly improve efficiency.

Compared with today's jet engines, the Rise design aims to deliver up to a 20% reduction in fuel burn and carbon emissions, while also lowering noise through increased airflow and advanced aerodynamic features.

The open fan engines are being developed to support hybrid-electric systems and alternative fuels, including hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel, as part of broader industry decarbonization efforts.

CFM expects the Rise engines to be ready for market entry in the mid-2030s, potentially powering the next generation of commercial narrow-body aircraft.

Narrow-body jets account for more than 60% of the global commercial aircraft fleet, making efficiency gains in this segment critical for reducing aviation's environmental footprint.

The agreement was announced during the Changi Aviation Summit, held on February 1 and 2, 2026, ahead of the Singapore Airshow 2026, which brought together around 350 government and industry leaders from over 50 countries.

CFM International is a joint venture between French aerospace firm Safran and US-based GE Aerospace and is one of the world's leading aircraft engine manufacturers.

