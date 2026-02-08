403
Survey Shows Most Poles Back Social Media Ban for Children Under Sixteen
(MENAFN) A recent survey indicates that most Poles would back a ban on social media use for children under 16, as the country considers measures similar to those discussed or implemented in other European nations.
According to the poll, conducted by SW Research for a news outlet on Saturday, 64.3% of respondents supported such a ban, while 21.9% opposed it and 13.8% were undecided. Support grew with age, rising from 57.7% among 25-34-year-olds to 62.3% for those aged 35-49, and 69.9% among respondents over 50. Even among the youngest adults surveyed, aged 18-24, a majority of 53.9% favored restrictions.
The strongest backing came from respondents earning less than 3,000 zloty (around $840) per month, at 71.9%, and residents of mid-sized cities. Support reached 72.2% in cities with populations between 100,000-199,000 and 78% in cities of 200,000-499,000 residents. The lowest support was among those with only primary or middle school education, at 50.6%, and inhabitants of the largest cities, at 55.4%.
The survey, conducted Feb. 3-4, involved 800 internet users over 18, using a random-quota sample adjusted for Poland’s demographics.
Poland’s discussions mirror trends abroad. Australia introduced a social media ban for children under 16 last year, while France and Spain have announced plans to tighten restrictions. In Poland, centrist Civil Coalition lawmakers are preparing a bill to limit access for children under 15.
Roman Giertych, a former education minister, said, “We want to protect children from algorithms and addiction, which is dangerous for their mental health and undermines educational outcomes.”
