403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Expresses Concerns Over Israel’s Herbicide Use in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Thursday expressed concern over reports that Israel sprayed a herbicide over areas near the Blue Line in southern Lebanon, citing potential long-term impacts on agriculture and civilian livelihoods.
“We are aware of reports that the substance dropped over areas near the Blue Line on 1 February is an herbicide,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said regarding the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). He added that “the use of herbicides raises questions about the effects on local agricultural lands and how this might impact the return of civilians to their homes and livelihoods in the long term.”
Dujarric reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law and other applicable legal frameworks, stressing that “any activity by the IDF (Israeli forces) north of the Blue Line is a violation of resolution 1701.” He said UNIFIL would continue coordinating with Lebanese authorities on the issue.
On Monday, UNIFIL reported that the Israeli army had informed the mission of aerial operations to drop what Israel described as a “non-toxic chemical substance” near the Blue Line. UNIFIL condemned the activity as “unacceptable,” warning that it posed risks to personnel and civilians and raised environmental concerns.
“We are aware of reports that the substance dropped over areas near the Blue Line on 1 February is an herbicide,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said regarding the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). He added that “the use of herbicides raises questions about the effects on local agricultural lands and how this might impact the return of civilians to their homes and livelihoods in the long term.”
Dujarric reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law and other applicable legal frameworks, stressing that “any activity by the IDF (Israeli forces) north of the Blue Line is a violation of resolution 1701.” He said UNIFIL would continue coordinating with Lebanese authorities on the issue.
On Monday, UNIFIL reported that the Israeli army had informed the mission of aerial operations to drop what Israel described as a “non-toxic chemical substance” near the Blue Line. UNIFIL condemned the activity as “unacceptable,” warning that it posed risks to personnel and civilians and raised environmental concerns.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment