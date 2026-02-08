403
Washington Post CEO Announces Resignation Days After Sweeping Layoffs
(MENAFN) The Washington Post CEO and publisher Will Lewis has resigned from his position, the company confirmed Saturday—mere days following the announcement of devastating layoffs that eliminated nearly one-third of the newsroom.
Matt Viser, who leads The Washington Post's White House bureau, posted Lewis's internal farewell message to employees on X, the social media platform.
In the email, Lewis wrote: "During my tenure, difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post so it can for many years ahead publish high-quality nonpartisan news to millions of customers each day,"
The leadership shakeup arrives just three days after the organization terminated 30 percent of its workforce—more than 300 journalists—in a restructuring that completely eliminated the sports and books departments alongside multiple international reporting offices.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recruited Lewis in early 2024 with a mandate to "transform the publication and turn around years of financial losses and audience decline," according to The New York Times reporting.
However, Lewis's time at the helm was characterized by "a mass exodus of journalists ... and broad dissatisfaction in the newsroom," The New York Times report stated.
Jeff D'Onofrio, currently serving as chief financial officer of The Washington Post, will assume the CEO role.
