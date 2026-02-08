Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The 14-Year-Old Kid Making Even Virat Kohli Tremble!

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is rewriting Kohli's records in Under-19 cricket. At just 14, he's scoring runs at an amazing strike rate, becoming a new hope for India. Have we found a player greater than Kohli in youth cricket?

Whenever a talented kid emerges in Indian cricket, it's natural to compare them to legends. The same is happening with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is being compared to Virat Kohli.

At just 14, Suryavanshi is showing better stats than what Kohli achieved at 17-19. Even in a high-pressure environment, this young star continues his aggressive play.

In Youth ODIs, Suryavanshi has already surpassed Kohli's stats, with a staggering strike rate of 156.06. He attacks from the first over, earning him the name 'Boundary King'.

In the 2026 U-19 World Cup final, the 14-year-old scored 175 off 80 balls, hitting 15 sixes and setting a record for the fastest 150 in youth cricket history.

While Suryavanshi excels in white-ball cricket, Kohli's red-ball youth record is still superior. However, Suryavanshi holds the record for the fastest youth Test century for India.

Suryavanshi needs to develop Kohli's mental toughness and adaptability. If he adds maturity to his aggression, he's set to break international records.