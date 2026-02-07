Hitpaw API Is Integrated By Comfy For Professional AI Image And Video Enhancement To Global Creators
HITPAW IMAGE ENHANCER
Comfy integrates HitPaw Image Enhancer providing AI-powered photo enhancement, super-resolution, denoising, and generative restoration. It turns low-quality images into publish-ready visuals while preserving natural facial identity and textures.
Key Features
-
One-click portrait and scene enhancement inside Comfy
Dual-model face and background pipelines for natural results
2x and 4x super-resolution options
High-fidelity enhancement for already sharp images
Diffusion-based generative models for extreme recovery
Batch processing and API access for platform workflows
HitPaw Image Enhancer Models
-
Face Clear Model 2x and 4x: Dual-model portrait upscaling with softened facial style and sharpened background details
Face Natural Model 2x and 4x: Texture-preserving portrait enhancement with realistic skin detail
General Enhance Model 2x and 4x: Super-resolution for animals, plants, architecture, and everyday scenes
High Fidelity Model 2x and 4x: Premium upscaling for DSLR photos, posters, and AIGC images
Sharp Denoise and Detail Denoise Models: 1x denoising for mobile and camera images
Generative Portrait and Generative Enhance Models: Diffusion-based 1x to 4x restoration for heavily compressed images
HITPAW VIDEO ENHANCER
Comfy integrates HitPaw Video Enhancer delivering frame-aware restoration and ultra HD upscaling. It supports single and multi-frame processing to enhance facial clarity, reduce artifacts, and maintain natural textures over time.
Key Features
-
Multi-frame face restoration for temporal consistency
Face-first pipelines that preserve identity and skin texture
GAN and diffusion models for defect repair and reconstruction
Ultra HD upscaling from HD to ultra HD
API support for automated and large-scale workflows
HitPaw Video Enhance Models
-
Face Soft Model: Face-optimized noise and blur reduction while retaining identity.
Portrait Restore Model: Multi-frame fusion to enhance facial detail with smooth frame transitions.
General Restore Model: GAN-based restoration for broad video scenarios.
Ultra HD Model: Premium upscaling that generates natural textures.
Generative Model: Diffusion-driven repair for low-resolution video reconstruction.
ABOUT HITPAW
HitPaw is a leading innovator in the AI-powered multimedia solutions sector. Known for its cutting-edge video, image, and audio editing tools, HitPaw is dedicated to providing simplicity, efficiency, and creativity in every product. Millions of creators worldwide rely on HitPaw's technology to produce top-tier content with ease, making it the go-to platform for both professional and amateur content creators.
Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions
