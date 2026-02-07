Abu Dhabi Ports Deal Is Partnership, Not Sale, Says ASEZA Chief

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb 7 (Petra) - Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Shadi Al-Majali, said the agreement signed with Abu Dhabi Ports Group is a partnership to operate the multipurpose port and not a sale or mortgage, stressing that Aqaba Port is not for sale and that Jordan's assets are not for sale or concession under any circumstances.In a statement on Saturday, Al-Majali said the agreement provides for the establishment of a joint company to manage and operate the port, with Abu Dhabi Ports Group holding a 70% stake and the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), wholly owned by the Jordanian government, holding 30%. He stressed that full ownership of the land, facilities, and equipment remains with the Jordanian state.He said the agreement covers the operation of the multipurpose port, which is one of nine operating ports in Aqaba, within a system aimed at raising operational efficiency and improving the level of services provided to traders, shipping agents, and supply chains.Al-Majali said the minimum expected revenues from the agreement amount to JD300 million, in addition to profits in favor of the ADC, as well as a 30% share of the operating company's profits. He added that the government will receive 16 million dinars immediately upon signing the agreement on the first day, without any financial burdens on the authority.He said Abu Dhabi Ports Group was selected following its acquisition of Noatum, a leading global port operator, which manages more than 35 ports worldwide, enabling Jordan to leverage international expertise and transfer modern technology and knowledge in port management, in addition to opening opportunities for Jordanian staff for training and qualification.Al-Majali stressed that the rights of port workers are fully preserved and will not be affected, noting that the redistribution of staff will be within other ports and logistics facilities in Aqaba according to operational needs.He said the agreement grants Jordan, after the end of the 30-year term, full sovereign authority to decide the future of port management, whether by restoring management, extending the partnership, or contracting another operator, while all assets and systems developed during the operation period remain the property of the Jordanian state.The ASEZA Chief Commissioner said the agreement has completed all legal and official procedures, including approvals by relevant authorities and ratification by the Cabinet, stressing that its main objective is to raise the efficiency of vital facilities in Aqaba, maximize state revenues and enhance Aqaba's competitiveness as a regional logistics hub.