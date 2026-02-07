MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 6, 2026 7:28 pm - Comprehensive Analysis of Conductive Polymer Tantalum Electrolytic Capacitors and Solid-Liquid Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

In AI servers, SSDs are the core of data storage and retrieval, and their performance directly affects model training and inference efficiency. With the widespread adoption of PCIe 5.0/6.0 interfaces, the power consumption and instantaneous current requirements of SSDs have increased significantly. Furthermore, AI servers often operate under high temperature, high load, and 24/7 continuous operation conditions, making the selection of Power Loss Protection (PLP) capacitors crucial for ensuring system stability. Improper selection can easily lead to data loss, firmware corruption, or system crashes.

Capacitors have a significant impact on SSD performance and lifespan. When an SSD suddenly loses power, the PLP capacitor needs to release energy within milliseconds to ensure the safe writing of data to NAND. Excessive ESR can lead to excessive voltage drop during discharge, while insufficient capacitance or capacitance decay at high temperatures will shorten the energy retention time. In ultra-thin M.2 SSDs with a thickness of 5mm, the capacitor height is typically limited to below 1.9mm, and volumetric efficiency directly determines the energy storage effect within this limited space. To address this need, Shanghai Yongming Capacitors has launched two PLP capacitor solutions precisely matched to different application scenarios of AI server SSDs.

Conductive Polymer Tantalum Electrolytic Capacitors: The Ideal Choice for Ultra-Thin M.2 SSDs

Yongming's TQD series conductive polymer tantalum electrolytic capacitors feature extreme space efficiency as their core advantage, with a height as low as 1.5mm, perfectly adapting to the space constraints of ultra-thin M.2 SSDs. With a CV value as high as 1.0?F/mm3, they can provide sufficient power-off protection energy for SSDs within a very small volume. This product adopts a new all-solid-state, full-size structure, with an expected lifespan of over 100,000 hours at 75?. It has also passed rigorous dual 85°C constant temperature and humidity tests, making it suitable for long-term high-temperature and high-humidity operating environments. Meanwhile, its capacitance and equivalent series resistance (ESR) change minimally with time and temperature, exhibiting excellent charge-discharge tolerance. After 20,000 charge-discharge cycles, its capacity remains above 90% of its initial value. Its high-temperature stability and reliability are outstanding, making it a preferred choice for ultra-thin M.2 SSDs and high-performance AI server SSDs.

## Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor: A Cost-Effective Enterprise-Grade Choice Yongming's polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitor is more suitable for scenarios with requirements for both capacity and cost, making it a cost-effective choice for mainstream and large-capacity enterprise-grade SSDs. This product maintains a lifespan of over 10,000 hours at 105? and over 80,000 hours at 75?. Its capacitance and ESR show minimal changes with temperature, demonstrating stable performance in high-temperature environments. Its charge-discharge tolerance is comparable to tantalum electrolytic capacitors, maintaining over 90% of its initial value after 20,000 charge-discharge cycles. More importantly, its failure mode is "open circuit," providing higher safety redundancy for high-value data storage systems compared to the short-circuit mode of tantalum capacitors. Furthermore, while achieving similar performance, it significantly optimizes BOM costs, with the overall material and system cost being only about 15% of that of tantalum electrolytic capacitors.

## Precise Selection: Matching Different SSD Application Scenarios The core selection of these two capacitors depends on the SSD's design requirements and application scenario: For extreme space constraints and top-tier requirements for high-temperature stability and long lifespan, such as ultra-thin M.2 SSDs and high-performance AI server SSDs, the Yongming TQD series conductive polymer tantalum electrolytic capacitors are the preferred choice; for designs with some layout space, pursuing the best balance between reliability and total system cost, and focusing on safer failure modes, such as cost-sensitive SATA SSDs, polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors can be selected; while for large-capacity enterprise-grade U.2 SSDs, flexible customization based on cost and performance targets is possible, with tantalum electrolytic capacitors emphasizing top-tier performance and hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors highlighting high cost-effectiveness.

With its two core product series, YMIN Capacitors covers all scenarios for AI server SSDs. Whether it's a space-constrained ultra-thin design or an enterprise-level application with comprehensive requirements for capacity, cost, and reliability, YMIN provides professional PLP capacitor solutions. For detailed product specifications, test reports, selection tables, or to request samples or obtain one-on-one selection support, please visit the YMIN website or contact the technical support team to ensure the stable operation of your AI server storage system.