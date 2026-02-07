DFSA Fines Ark Capital Over Market Abuse Lapses

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai's financial services regulator has imposed a $504,000 penalty on Ark Capital Management Limited after finding serious weaknesses in the firm's market abuse controls and failures in regulatory disclosure within the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The enforcement action by the Dubai Financial Services Authority follows an investigation that concluded Ark Capital did not maintain adequate systems to detect, escalate and assess potentially abusive trading activity. The watchdog also determined that the investment management and brokerage firm failed to notify the regulator of a proposed change in control, a requirement designed to ensure transparency around ownership and influence in regulated entities.

According to the regulator, Ark's internal surveillance systems generated multiple alerts flagging potentially suspicious trading patterns. These alerts were not given sufficient attention, and in some cases were not reviewed promptly. The DFSA said this failure undermined the firm's ability to identify and respond to market abuse risks in a timely and effective manner, exposing weaknesses in governance and compliance oversight.

The regulator identified at least ten instances of trading activity that were either overlooked or not escalated appropriately. These transactions were neither reported to the DFSA nor addressed within reasonable timeframes. Some of the trades were incorrectly assessed by Ark as falling below the initial shareholding acquisition thresholds that would have triggered closer scrutiny or disclosure obligations. The DFSA found that this misinterpretation contributed to the firm's broader compliance failures.

In addition to the lapses in market abuse controls, the DFSA said Ark failed to notify it of a proposed change in control. Regulatory rules require firms operating in the DIFC to inform the authority when there is a potential shift in ownership or control, allowing the regulator to assess the suitability of controllers and the impact on the firm's operations. The DFSA concluded that Ark's systems and decision-making processes did not adequately consider whether the circumstances amounted to a notifiable event.

The enforcement notice highlighted concerns around transaction structuring. The regulator said that arranging purchases in tranches that individually fall below percentage thresholds does not remove the obligation to notify the DFSA when there is a broader plan or agreement that could lead to a change in control. Such practices, the authority warned, risk undermining the regulatory framework if used to avoid scrutiny rather than to meet legitimate commercial objectives.

“Structuring transactions to avoid the need for DFSA approval, such as staggering purchases into tranches that fall below percentage thresholds, does not absolve firms of their separate obligation to notify the DFSA of a potential change in controllers,” said Alan Linning, managing director of enforcement at the DFSA. He added that this obligation is particularly important where agreements exist that set out a path towards an ownership change, even if that change is not immediate.

The case forms part of a broader regulatory focus on market integrity within the Dubai International Financial Centre, which hosts a growing number of asset managers, brokers and financial services firms. As trading volumes and cross-border investment activity expand, regulators have placed greater emphasis on robust surveillance systems, clear escalation procedures and proactive engagement with supervisory authorities.

Market abuse controls are a cornerstone of financial regulation, intended to detect insider trading, market manipulation and other conduct that can distort prices and erode investor confidence. The DFSA has repeatedly stressed that automated surveillance tools must be supported by effective human oversight, clear accountability and a culture that prioritises compliance alongside commercial objectives.

The fine against Ark Capital also underscores the regulator's expectations around governance during ownership transitions. Changes in control can alter a firm's risk profile, strategic direction and decision-making processes. Regulators therefore require early notification to assess whether proposed controllers meet fit and proper standards and whether additional conditions or safeguards are needed.

