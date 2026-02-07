Gaza Health Ministry: Drug Shortages Put Thousands Of Lives At Risk

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza Strip, Feb 7 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip warned on Saturday that many medications and medical supplies have run out, threatening the lives of thousands of patients and wounded people, as Israel blocks vital medicines, equipment from coming in.The ministry said in a statement that 46 percent of essential medicines, 66 percent of medical supplies, and 84 percent of laboratory and blood bank material have been completely depleted.Medications reaching the remaining Gaza hospitals are limited and quantities insufficient to meet the actual needs and ensure the continuity of healthcare services, it said.According to the ministry, services for cancer patients, blood diseases, surgery, intensive care, and primary healthcare are among the most severely affected in the escalating crisis.It appealed to international organizations for urgent intervention to replenish drug stocks and provide essential medical supplies to guarantee a minimum level of healthcare for patients and the wounded.