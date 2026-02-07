403
Zelensky Says Russia, Ukraine War may End by Beginning of Summer
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Saturday that the United States is proposing that Moscow and Kyiv bring the nearly four-year conflict to a close “by the beginning of this summer.”
“The Americans are proposing that the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer, and will probably put pressure on the parties according to this schedule,” Zelenskyy told journalists, as reported by Ukrainian media outlets.
Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv recognizes how "internal issues" within the US may influence this proposed timeline, particularly highlighting the upcoming midterm election campaign later this year.
When asked whether missing this deadline could lead the US to step back from the peace negotiations, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s delegation had not received any indication of such a move during briefings on recent discussions in the UAE, adding that it is "desirable" for Kyiv that Washington remains engaged.
“They will probably just have a different priority -- Congress ... Let's not be naive. And they say that they want to do everything by June. And they will do everything to ensure that the war ends,” he added.
The president also mentioned that Ukraine plans to provide the US with a “sequence plan” for approving documents connected to ending the war, which will mark its fourth year later this month. He explained that Washington has already proposed measures to ensure all agreements aimed at concluding the conflict are signed around the same period.
These comments came after two days of negotiations between Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4-5, which were followed by the first prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine in five months.
Earlier talks were also held in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 23-24 as the first round of trilateral discussions.
