Zoom Spaces Ushers In The Era Of The Intelligent Office With Agentic AI

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Zoom is redefining the future of hybrid collaboration by making modern offices intelligent environments that support how employees work. At the center of this transformation is Zoom Spaces, Zoom's AI-first flexible workplace platform that gives IT teams centralized visibility and control while empowering employees with intuitive, consistent, and cost-effective experiences that make hybrid collaboration seamless and efficient.

New powerful agentic AI features for Zoom Spaces help transform modern work into a seamless, connected experience. One of these new features, proactive recommendations in Workspace Reservation, helps employees optimize their in-office time, and improved voice commands for Zoom Rooms (coming soon), allow for hands-free control of room settings and in-meeting collaboration. These innovations amplify Zoom Spaces' existing offerings to help bring the intelligent hybrid workplace to life, enabling teams to focus on connecting and creating, rather than wrestling with technology.

“AI has become a central part of our digital workday, and in order to be successful, organizations need to harness its power to transform workspaces into intelligent, connected environments that can adapt to people's needs,” said Jeff Smith, head of Product for Workplace AI, Meetings, and Spaces at Zoom.“Adding AI to physical spaces helps teams maximize office use, increase collaboration, and drive meaningful business impact.”

In today's modern workplace, employees are often frustrated by inconsistent room technology, double-booked meeting spaces, and disjointed tools. The intelligent office, powered by Zoom Spaces, solves this by bringing workplace tools together in a clean, intuitive experience. Booking rooms and desks becomes effortless, meetings run more efficiently, and connecting with colleagues is easier when the tools feel familiar. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="624" data-bit="iit" />

AI Companion can proactively recommend an available room for an upcoming meeting.

AI-first collaboration makes teamwork effortless



Smarter scheduling, fewer headaches: AI Companion can proactively suggest the best meeting room when it detects overlapping bookings or unreserved spaces, helping teams spend less time searching for available rooms and more time connecting in person. Hands-free productivity: Enhanced voice commands in Zoom Rooms enable people in the room to ask AI Companion to create a Zoom Whiteboard or get action items, helping collaboration flow more naturally and minimizing interruptions. Alongside smart name tags, which can apply name tags to people in the room to improve in-meeting attribution, enhanced voice commands help make meetings more productive and inclusive by improving captions, transcripts, and meeting summaries. (Expected later in February 2026.)

From scheduling and coordination to collaboration in the room, teams thrive when technology anticipates their needs, removes friction, and keeps the focus on meaningful work.

Users can ask AI Companion to turn their conversation into a Zoom Whiteboard using their voice in a Zoom Room.

Expanding choice through an open ecosystem



Zoom for Cisco Rooms: Organizations can run the rich Zoom Meetings experience on Cisco hardware, helping IT teams be more collaborative while delivering a consistent, high-quality experience across workspaces. Vizrt ISV Exchange collaboration: Vizrt has joined Zoom's ISV Exchange program,where they will offer professional-grade production tools via Vizrt's advanced AVoIP and broadcast technologies that make virtual presentations, hybrid events, and complex room setups easier to manage and more visually engaging, without adding operational complexity. Zoom's global customers can purchase services through the ISV Exchange program directly from Zoom, simplifying the procurement process.

Zoom continues to expand its open ecosystem, giving customers more flexibility to build the environments that best fit their needs, whether that means using existing hardware, integrating advanced production tools, or adopting new devices that elevate the meeting experience.

Best-in-class experiences for every workspace



Zoom Enhanced Media: Designed for teams that rely on professional-grade solutions, especially for industries in gaming or broadcasting, this new add-on delivers premium audio and video quality across Zoom Meetings, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Events. With support for 60fps high‐frame‐rate video, higher bit‐rate streams for razor‐sharp detail, and high‐bandwidth modes that enable multiple simultaneous HD participant streams, teams can experience smoother streaming, lifelike visuals, and more natural communication. Workspace Reservation on mobile: The redesigned mobile experience makes it easier for users to plan their in-office time with AI Companion desk and room recommendations, and streamlined navigation with one click for faster coordination and more seamless workflows. (Expected later in February 2026.)

Zoom continues to focus on quality and usability, introducing new innovations that make every interaction clearer, faster, and more intuitive, whether teams are connecting from a meeting room, classroom, or mobile device.

Zoom Spaces delivers next-gen technology with agentic AI that keeps pace with today's work styles, transforming how teams connect, collaborate, and make the most of their in-person time.

About Zoom:

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) provides the AI-first, open work platform built for human connection and purposefully designed to move conversations to completion. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, chat, phone, contact center, events, and more - all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA.