Twenty Children Reported Dead in Sudan's War-Torn West
(MENAFN) A devastating toll on Sudan's youngest victims emerged Friday as UNICEF disclosed that no fewer than 20 children lost their lives in January across the conflict-ravaged nation, with the western Kordofan and Darfur regions bearing the brunt of the casualties.
The UN children's agency released these figures within a broader regional assessment examining the dire circumstances facing minors throughout the area, with Sudan's crisis taking center stage.
UNICEF stated: "In Sudan, in January 2026, at least 20 children were killed, most of them killed in the Kordofan and Darfur states."
The organization issued an urgent appeal, cautioning that "millions of children in Sudan require lifesaving assistance, protection and the restoration of essential services" while hostilities continue ravaging vast territories nationwide.
Catastrophic hunger conditions have already been formally declared in Al Fasher, located in North Darfur, and Kadugli in Kordofan, according to UNICEF. Alarmingly, close to 20 additional zones face imminent famine risk.
Territorial control remains fractured across Sudan's 18 states. The Rapid Support Forces maintain dominance over all five Darfur states in the west, though pockets of North Darfur stay under army jurisdiction. The Sudanese military controls the majority of the remaining 13 states spanning the nation's southern, northern, eastern, and central regions, including capital city Khartoum.
Fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the RSF ignited in April 2023, claiming thousands of lives and forcing millions from their homes in what has become one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies.
