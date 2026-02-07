403
Trump Says Iran Appears Motivated to Reach Deal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran appears strongly motivated to reach an agreement following what he described as positive discussions held in Oman.
Speaking to reporters while traveling aboard Air Force One, Trump stated:
“We have to see what that deal is. But I think Iran looks like they want to make a deal very badly,”
He pointed to recent US military deployments in the region as part of the broader context surrounding the talks, saying:
"We have a big armada, and we have a big fleet heading in that direction, gonna be there pretty soon. So, we’ll see how that works out."
Trump indicated that further discussions are expected early next week and warned that Tehran would face severe repercussions if negotiations were unsuccessful.
“We're going to meet again early next week, and they want to make a deal, Iran, as they should want to make a deal. They know the consequences if they don't. They don’t make a deal, the consequences are very steep,” Trump noted.
He made clear that any potential agreement would categorically exclude Iran’s acquisition of nuclear weapons.
"But the one thing, and right up front, no nuclear weapons," he said. "If we could have made that deal two years ago, we would have made that deal, but they weren't willing to do that. So, they are willing to do much more than they would have a year and a half ago or even a year ago when we first -- don't forget we've only been doing this for exactly one year, and we started with them. A few months after the beginning of this term."
Indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran took place in Oman on Friday as part of renewed diplomatic engagement.
Iran’s foreign minister characterized the discussions as a “good start,” explaining that progress would depend on reducing long-standing mistrust. He said both sides agreed to continue the process and could meet again in Muscat at a later stage.
Oman’s foreign minister described the talks as “very serious,” noting that they helped clarify each side’s positions and identify potential paths forward.
The latest engagement marks a return to indirect nuclear diplomacy after weeks of escalating tensions, intensified by Trump’s warnings of possible military action against Iran if talks collapse.
