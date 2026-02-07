403
India, Afghanistan Denounce Islamabad Mosque Attack, Deny Any Role
(MENAFN) India and Afghanistan condemned the deadly suicide bombing at a mosque in Islamabad on Friday, dismissing allegations of their involvement, according to reports.
The attack at Imambargah Khadijah-tul-Kubra, a Shia Muslim place of worship in the Shehzad Town area, left at least 31 people dead and 169 injured during Friday prayers.
The Indian External Affairs Ministry described the bombing as “condemnable” and expressed condolences for the loss of life. Similarly, the Afghan Defense Ministry condemned the attack and denied any participation, stating, “The government of Afghanistan is committed to Islamic values, and it never permits the killing or harming of innocents for political objectives, nor does it support the perpetrators of such illegal acts.”
Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s spokesman Mosharraf Zaidi, alleged that the attack was part of a series orchestrated by India, while Defense Minister Khawaja Asif claimed both India and Afghanistan were involved. Zaidi added that “India's terrorist proxies will neither slow down economic recovery, nor divide Pakistani hearts, nor undermine Pakistan's growing diplomatic capital.”
New Delhi rejected these accusations, calling them “baseless” and “pointless,” and urged Pakistan not to blame other countries for internal security incidents.
