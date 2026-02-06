National Sport Day An Investment In Community Health: PHCC

“National Sport Day reflects the country's strategic vision to promote physical activity as a lifestyle for building a healthy, active society and preventing chronic disease”

As Qatar National Sport Day represents one of the state's leading national initiatives, embodying Qatar's vision of building a healthy, active, and productive society, Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has highlighted its pivotal role in embedding this concept by implementing awareness and community programmes that encourage physical activity.

PHCC notes that this year's National Sport Day (Feb 10) slogan, 'I Chose Sport', delivers a clear message that reflects community awareness of the importance of making conscious, responsible decisions about health.

Dr Mariam Ali Abdul Malik, managing director of PHCC, said that Qatar National Sport Day reflects the country's commitment to preventive health and to embedding sport as a fundamental part of daily life. She noted that PHCC views this day as a national platform for raising health awareness and promoting positive behaviours across society.

She explained that physical activity directly contributes to preventing many chronic diseases and improving both mental and physical health. The corporation integrates the concept of physical activity into healthcare services delivered through its health centres via awareness campaigns, preventive screenings, and health counselling.

Dr Zelaikha al-Wahedi, assistant managing director of Quality and Workforce Development at PHCC, stated that National Sport Day reflects the country's commitment to investing in human health as the true capital of sustainable development. Promoting physical activity improves work performance and enhances the psychological and physical well-being of employees and the wider community

Meanwhile, Musallam Mubarak al-Nabit, assistant managing director, Administration and Corporate Services at PHCC, stressed that National Sport Day provides an opportunity to strengthen a culture of health within workplaces and institutions. Sport contributes to higher productivity, reduced work stress, and improved quality of life for employees.

As for Dr Samya Ahmad al-Abdullah, assistant managing director, Operations and Clinical Affairs and Executive Director of Operations at PHCC, National Sport Day is strengthening preventive health. She emphasised that regular exercise improves health outcomes and reduces the need for medical interventions. Dr Mohammed Ghaith al-Kuwari, assistant managing director of strategy and business development at PHCC, stated that

Furthermore, Dr Abdullah Mohammed al-Mansoori, executive director, Administration and Finance Directorate at PHCC, said investing in physical activity yields long-term reductions in healthcare costs. Prevention through sport helps decrease rates of chronic disease.

Finally, Huda Mohsen al-Wahedi, executive director, Corporate Communications Directorate at PHCC, added that National Sport Day is an important opportunity to promote awareness messages encouraging healthy lifestyles. She emphasised the central role of Corporate Communications Directorate in delivering these messages to all segments of society.