Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Bosnia And Herzegovina Member Of The Presidency Cvijanović

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanović. Deputy Secretary Landau underscored U.S. interest in expanding economic cooperation and highlighted the completion of the Southern Interconnection gas pipeline as a strategic energy priority.

