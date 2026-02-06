ADFD Transforms Vision Into Impact At The World Governments Summit

Abu Dhabi, UAE,February 2026: Amid broad international participation, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) took part in the World Government Summit 2026, held in Dubai under the theme“Shaping Future Governments”. The summit brought together government leaders, ministers, senior officials, global experts, decision-makers, and specialists in financial, economic, and social affairs from around the world, serving as a high level global platform for the exchange of insights and knowledge on the future of development, the advancement of international partnerships, and the showcasing of innovative financing solutions to address accelerating economic challenges, contributing to building a more sustainable and prosperous future for communities.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD and Chairman of the Export Executive Committee of Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), said:“Our longstanding partnership with the World Governments Summit embodies a leading model of joint strategic action in anticipating the future of governments. Over more than a decade, this partnership has contributed to establishing advanced pathways for constructive cooperation. It has played a critical role in shaping visions and strengthening the integration of efforts with local and international partners, reinforcing a development approach founded on partnership, innovation, and sustainability, in line with the aspirations of societies for continued progress and prosperity.”

His Excellency added:“ADFD's participation during the Summit provided broader scope to strengthen its economic and development presence and to highlight its accumulated expertise in creating development and investment opportunities that establish the foundations of economic and social stability in beneficiary countries. This participation underscores the Fund's strategic role in supporting the national economy through the development of UAE exports and opening promising opportunities for Emirati companies to confidently expand into global markets.”

During the WGS 2026, ADFD maintained an active presence through participation in several events aimed at enhancing the exchange of insights and knowledge on the future of development and activating strategic financing tools, most notably:

XDGs 20245 Ministerial Roundtable

His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, participated in the XDGs 2045 Ministerial Roundtable for the“Sustainable Development Goals 2045” initiative, where he highlighted the Fund's commitment to supporting strategic development and strengthening international cooperation, emphasising the importance of adopting flexible financing models capable of adapting to rapidly evolving global changes.

High Level Investment Forum – Latin America and The Caribbean

The High-Level Investment Forum for Latin America and the Caribbean witnessed active participation by ADFD. During the forum, Rashed Mohammed Al Kaabi, Acting Deputy Director-General at ADFD, presented the Fund's flagship initiatives, including financing renewable energy projects in Caribbean Island states, the Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform aimed at strengthening water security, and the Artificial Intelligence for Development initiative in Africa, reinforcing the Fund's role in supporting development priorities across countries worldwide.

Global Dialogue,“How Governments Deliver Growth, Trust and Results Under Challenge” Session

Building on the growing strategic relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Uzbekistan, His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi participated in a high level dialogue session, during which he discussed the importance of strengthening international partnerships and emphasised the effective deployment of innovative financing tools to support the development agendas of developing countries. During the session, His Excellency highlighted the flagship projects financed by the Fund in Uzbekistan and their tangible impact in improving quality of life for communities.

Social Housing Project Financing Agreement, Seychelles

ADFD signed an agreement with the Republic of Seychelles to finance a social housing project valued at AED 32 million, aimed at providing 80 housing units for low-income families, enhancing social stability, improving quality of life, and supporting sustainable urban development.

Rogun Hydroelectric Power Station Financing Agreement, Tajikistan

ADFD signed an agreement with the Republic of Tajikistan to finance the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Station project valued at AED 376 million. The project represents one of the most prominent initiatives supporting energy and water security, within the framework of activating the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform and advancing sustainable financing solutions.

Satellite Launch Agreement with Orbitworks

ADFD signed a cooperation agreement with Orbitworks to launch a satellite with dedicated capacity for the Fund, in collaboration with a select group of local partners. The satellite will support monitoring the implementation of development and investment projects financed by the Fund across various countries worldwide, enhancing monitoring efficiency, improving data assessment accuracy, and supporting technology driven decision making and innovation in development operations.

Agricultural Projects Cooperation Agreement with IFAD

ADFD signed a cooperation agreement with the International Fund for Agricultural Development, aimed at strengthening strategic partnership and integrating roles across various areas. The agreement supports the exchange of knowledge and expertise and the development of more efficient and flexible innovative financing models to address food security, agricultural, and climate challenges, and to improve quality of life in rural communities.

Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Agreement with Inception

ADFD signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Inception, aimed at adopting advanced technologies within its institutional operating framework. The agreement supports enhancing operational efficiency, accelerating data analysis and evaluation processes, improving data accuracy, and strengthening the Fund's ability to monitor strategic indicators that support continuous improvement and development.

UAE Kuwait Economic Forum

A delegation from ADFD participated in the UAE Kuwait Economic Forum, which served as a specialised platform to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait, and to discuss promising opportunities in priority development sectors, supporting economic integration and advancing strategic partnership pathways between the two countries.

Strategic Engagements and Sustainable Impact Outcomes

ADFD held a series of bilateral meetings with heads and representatives of participating country delegations, alongside meetings with its partners from national institutions and global organisations, aimed at exploring new opportunities for development and investment cooperation. These engagements focused on activating innovative financing mechanisms and leveraging advanced technologies to drive economic development at both local and international levels, ensuring sustainable development impact and a brighter future for generations to come.

Thought Leadership Platforms Shaping the Future

ADFD's presence at the WGS reflected a leading institutional model through its active participation in dialogue sessions and specialised forums addressing critical issues shaping present and future societies. This growing role underscores the Fund's commitment to developing innovative financing solutions and leveraging advanced technologies as a strategic enabler to translate vision into sustainable development impact, supporting long term growth pathways and aligning with the aspirations of future generations.