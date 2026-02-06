In A Sea Of AI Writers, Seconddraft Media Builds An AI Editor

MENAFN - GetNews) SecondDraft, a new AI-powered editing platform, officially launched today to help professionals transform rough drafts into polished, high-impact writing-without rewriting from scratch.

Designed for executives, founders, job seekers, and knowledge workers, SecondDraft focuses on what most writing tools overlook: revision. Rather than generating content from a blank page, the platform works directly with existing drafts, improving clarity, tone, structure, and persuasion while preserving the author's original voice.

“Most people don't struggle to write something-they struggle to make it better,” said Julian Cross, founder of SecondDraft.“SecondDraft is built for that exact moment when the ideas are there, but the wording isn't quite landing.” Unlike traditional AI writing tools that emphasize content generation, SecondDraft acts as an intelligent editor. Users upload a document, select a goal-such as clarity, executive tone, or persuasion-and receive a refined version optimized for real-world professional use.

Early users report significant time savings and improved confidence in high-stakes communication, including investor outreach, resumes, internal memos, and client-facing documents.

SecondDraft is available immediately with per-document pricing and subscription plans for individuals and teams.

For more information or to try SecondDraft,

visit .

About SecondDraft

Founded in 2026, SecondDraft is an AI-assisted editing platform built for professionals who want their writing to work harder for them. By focusing on revision instead of generation, SecondDraft helps users communicate more clearly, confidently, and effectively-one better draft at a time.