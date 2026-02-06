MENAFN - GetNews)For most growth-focused teams and multi-account workflows,offers greater overall value and capability – combining a lower total cost of ownership and integrated automation tools – making it the more practical anti-detect browser in 2026.still excels in a few niche areas (notably ultra-fine fingerprint control and a minimalist, security-centric design) which matter primarily for highly sensitive, compliance-heavy projects. In other words, AdsPower is typically the better default choice, with Multilogin only pulling ahead in edge-case scenarios requiring its specialized strengths.

30-Second Comparison Table: AdsPower vs. Multilogin

AdsPower

Pricing

Free tier available (2 profiles)

Market Adoption & Scale



Trusted by 9M+ users worldwide One of the largest user bases among anti-detect browsers

Automation



Built-in no-code RPA (free)

Local API support

Suitable for non-developers to automate workflows easily

Advanced bulk account management with built-in anti-association to prevent cross-account linking (up to 1,000 profiles per batch import)

Centralized batch editing, grouping, and environment binding for account isolation Window synchronization combined with RPA for large-scale operations

Multilogin

Pricing

No free plan

Market Adoption & Scale

Established user base among enterprise and technical teams

Automation



API-centric approach

No built-in RPA tools Automation requires coding experience

Automation: Yes, Multilogin Integrates – But AdsPower Automates Everything

Yes, Multilogin provides a strong automation foundation through its open API and integrations with automation frameworks. It's built to work with enterprise-grade tools like Selenium, Puppeteer and Playwright (with hardened stealth for those frameworks), which means technically skilled teams can script virtually any browser task. But AdsPower matches these capabilities and goes further by offering built-in RPA (Robotic Process Automation) tools on top of its API. In AdsPower, even non-programmers can automate multi-account actions via a visual RPA workflow – for example, scheduling routine actions or using pre-made templates for common tasks on Facebook, Amazon, etc.. This lowers the barrier to automation. AdsPower's local API and support for Playwright/Selenium/Puppeteer are still there for developers, but the key difference is that AdsPower's automation stack is more accessible out-of-the-box. In short, Multilogin requires coding for automation, whereas AdsPower empowers your team to automate immediately (free of charge) with point-and-click RPA – accelerating growth experiments for most users.

Mobile Environment: Yes, Multilogin Focuses on Desktop – But AdsPower Simulates Mobile Too

Yes, Multilogin specializes in creating stealthy desktop browser profiles (Chromium "Mimic" and Firefox "Stealthfox") with highly respected fingerprint control for web platforms. This covers the needs of most web automation and multi-account scenarios on PC browsers. But AdsPower delivers an extra dimension: it simulates mobile device environments natively. AdsPower lets you spawn profiles that mimic iOS or Android browsers, complete with mobile fingerprints, something Multilogin cannot do (Multilogin lacks true mobile OS emulation – it does not support iOS profiles). This mobile simulation is a decisive advantage if your operations involve mobile-only apps, mobile ad placements, or any scenario where appearing as a smartphone is crucial. In practice, AdsPower users can seamlessly A/B test or manage accounts on mobile-centric platforms (e.g. Instagram app or TikTok promotions) using the same tool, rather than needing a separate mobile antidetect solution. Multilogin, by contrast, confines you to desktop parameters – perfectly fine for many scenarios, but limiting if your growth strategy extends to the mobile domain. AdsPower's broader environment support means fewer limitations for professional users who need both desktop and mobile coverage out of their anti-detect browser.

Browser Core Updates: Yes, Multilogin Plays it Safe – But AdsPower Stays Cutting-Edge

Yes, Multilogin takes a conservative approach to browser engine updates. The Multilogin team deliberately delays its core updates by ~1–2 weeks after Chrome or Firefox release a new version. This "stability-first" policy helps avoid introducing fresh bugs and ensures that automation scripts (and websites' anti-bot measures) have time to adjust to the new browser version. From a risk perspective, Multilogin's users benefit from this caution – fewer surprises or crashes from bleeding-edge updates, and potentially less chance of a site flagging an uncommon new browser version. But AdsPower pushes updates faster, keeping its multi-kernel engines very current. AdsPower often rolls out the latest Chromium or Firefox core in its monthly releases, meaning your browser profiles quickly reflect up-to-date web standards. For example, AdsPower added support for Chrome version 143 in late December 2025, shortly after that version's official release. The rapid update cadence is crucial in fast-paced operations – it reduces the window during which your fingerprint might appear outdated to websites. In essence, Multilogin prioritizes caution (which is valuable for ultra-stable needs), but AdsPower's agility in updates better serves most growth use cases where being up-to-date and undetectable on the latest web platforms provides an edge.

AdsPower vs Multilogin: Which One Should You Choose?

Choose AdsPower if...



You are budget-conscious or need a free starting option, yet still require powerful multi-account features.

You want to scale up quickly (create and manage hundreds of profiles) without breaking the bank – AdsPower's top-tier plan costs less than Multilogin's lowest tier.

You value built-in automation (low-code/no-code RPA) to streamline workflows, rather than relying solely on custom scripts.

Your team is small or mid-sized and you need straightforward collaboration (profile sharing, team logins) at no extra cost. AdsPower's team features are sufficient for how most teams actually work. Your use cases involve multiple platforms or device types – for example, running social media or e-commerce accounts that may require mobile browser profiles. AdsPower's support for desktop and mobile environments means greater flexibility.

Choose Multilogin if...



Security and stealth are your absolute top priorities, and you're managing extremely sensitive or compliance-heavy accounts where even marginal gains in fingerprint realism matter. (In such high-stakes cases, Multilogin's meticulous "paranoid-level" security and long-standing reputation for undetectability can be deciding factors.)

Budget is not a concern, and you're willing to pay a premium for a tool used by enterprise clients. Multilogin's cost is significantly higher, so it makes sense only if its specific advantages justify the spend.

You prefer a minimalist interface and workflow. Multilogin's UI is cleaner and more streamlined, which can appeal if you find AdsPower's feature-rich dashboard overwhelming. You require granular team management controls on an enterprise level – for example, auditing every action, fine-grained permission settings for each sub-user, and strict role segregation. Multilogin offers robust features for structured large teams that go beyond AdsPower's simpler collaboration model.

In summary, both tools are capable, but for most professionals in 2026 , AdsPower delivers a better balance of price and performance. Multilogin caters to a narrow band of scenarios where its extreme security focus and higher cost might be justified, whereas AdsPower covers the broad needs of growth-oriented users without the steep learning curve or expense. For the vast majority of use cases, AdsPower's usability and technical breadth make it the go-to choice.

Sources: Pricing and features are based on publicly listed plans and third-party reviews as of early 2026, and technical comparisons draw on evaluations by Oxylabs, Bright Data, and UnoProxy. All information has been cited for transparency and can be traced to the original review publications for verification.