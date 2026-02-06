GREAT LAKES USA TAKING FRESH APPROACH TO ATTRACT UK TRAVELERS WITH NEW BRAND AND PR AGENCY

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Great Lakes USA (GLUSA), the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for the Great Lakes region, is starting 2026 with a new brand identity and a new marketing firm to attract more travelers from the United Kingdom and Ireland. GLUSA has debuted a refreshed logo and appointed MMGY Global as its new marketing and public relations agency of record for the United Kingdom and Irish markets.

“The rebrand and our partnership with MMGY represent a significant step in the Great Lakes USA growth strategy for 2026 and beyond,” said Lauren Bennett McGinty, Executive Director of Explore Minnesota, and Board Chair for Great Lakes USA.“We believe these efforts will inspire more visitors to experience the beauty of our region, five vast lakes, and all of the forests, beaches, lively cities, and timeless small-town charm.”

The new brand provides an authentic voice that welcomes people to the Great Lakes region to discover, connect, and explore in every season.

“The Great Lakes region inspires and surprises travelers through uniquely authentic, freshwater-powered experiences that flow through all four seasons and provide memories for a lifetime,” said Sally Berry, Tourism Director at Great Lakes USA.“This new identity unifies our look and feel and strengthens recognition and consistency across all touchpoints with our international audience.”

MMGY Global will lead strategic efforts to strengthen the Great Lakes USA region's presence and appeal among UK and Irish travelers. The agency will develop and execute comprehensive marketing and public relations campaigns, including brand storytelling, media relations, consumer engagement, and travel trade promotion.

This appointment marks a significant step in Great Lakes USA's international growth strategy, with the UK recognized as one of the top overseas markets for inbound travel to the US.

“We are delighted to have been granted this opportunity to represent the incredible Great Lakes USA in the UK market and are so excited to be working in tandem with the organization and its partners to showcase the region to UK visitors,” said Beth Freedman, MMGY Executive Vice President and U.K. Managing Director.“We look forward to implementing an impactful, integrated marketing and PR strategy, leveraging our destination marketing experience, storytelling expertise, market knowledge, and well-established relationships to help drive awareness of the Great Lakes."