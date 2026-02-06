Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malaysia Imposes Ban On E-Waste Imports

2026-02-06 03:08:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Malaysia has imposed a ban on imports of electronic waste, as it looks ‌to tighten controls on the entry ‌of hazardous materials ‍and safeguard the environment, the head of the country's anti-graft body said.

The country is among the ‍world's top destinations for plastic waste and other scrap, but has struggled to fend off a deluge of generally illegal unrecyclable garbage.

Malaysia anti-corruption commission chief commissioner Azam Baki, who chairs a ‌government taskforce on the issue, said e-waste would be reclassified under the“Absolute Prohibition” category in ‍customs regulations effective immediately.

