Malaysia Imposes Ban On E-Waste Imports

Malaysia has imposed a ban on imports of electronic waste, as it looks ‌to tighten controls on the entry ‌of hazardous materials ‍and safeguard the environment, the head of the country's anti-graft body said.

The country is among the ‍world's top destinations for plastic waste and other scrap, but has struggled to fend off a deluge of generally illegal unrecyclable garbage.

Malaysia anti-corruption commission chief commissioner Azam Baki, who chairs a ‌government taskforce on the issue, said e-waste would be reclassified under the“Absolute Prohibition” category in ‍customs regulations effective immediately.