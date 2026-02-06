403
Thriving Through Disruption: Argon & Co Operations Outlook 2026 Research Report
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Argon & Co, the global management consultancy specializing in operations strategy and transformation, has released its Operations Outlook 2026 research report, providing critical insights into how global leaders are adapting to a world of persistent disruption and what it takes to build lasting operational resilience.
Now in its second year, the report draws on insights from more than 800 senior executives across ten countries and twelve sectors, including manufacturing, retail, and life sciences. The research highlights how organizations are navigating the continued pressures of high inflation, supply chain fractures, technological disruption, and workforce constraints while still delivering profitability and performance.
The report identifies a common thread: resilience remains too reactive. Many organizations are still focused on treating symptoms instead of addressing root causes. True resilience, Argon & Co argues, must be embedded directly into a company's strategy, operating models, and culture - allowing organizations to withstand disruption and emerge even stronger. Key findings from the report include:
- 46% of executives cited rapid technological change, including AI and automation, as their biggest challenge,
- 43% identified inflation and cost pressures as concern,
- 51% are turning to automation and AI to reduce costs,
- 47% are implementing workforce training programs.
Despite these actions, budget constraints, siloed decision-making, and legacy systems continue to stall progress. Looking ahead, AI and digitization top the list of five-year strategic priorities. But many firms are delaying large-scale investment, opting instead to pilot targeted use cases with faster ROI. At the same time, sustainability has dropped sharply down the priority list-despite looming regulatory requirements and reputational risks.
“You can't build resilience by doing what you've always done-just faster,” said Chris Keller, Partner at Argon & Co US.“The clients making real progress are the ones bold enough to rethink the fundamentals: their networks, their talent models, and their decision-making frameworks. They're not just preparing for the next crisis-they're designing for adaptability.”
The Operations Outlook 2026 report is now available for download.
About Argon & Co
Argon & Co is a global management consultancy specializing in supply chain strategy, transformation, and managed services. We partner with our clients to drive positive change by leveraging our deep knowledge across functional areas, industry expertise, and applying sophisticated analytics. Our world-class capabilities enable clients to unlock the full potential of their supply chains. We don't just create strategies and transformation plans-we immerse ourselves in the details of supply chains to ensure real, lasting benefits.
Our approach is hands-on: we work alongside our clients, roll up our sleeves, and deliver meaningful change that produces measurable, enduring results. With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, we help clients around the world reach their highest potential. Visit argonandco.
