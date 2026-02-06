Tinygemsbreaks Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) Announces CEO Succession And Board Leadership Transition

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) today announced a planned leadership transition as part of its long-term succession strategy, naming current President Haytham Hodaly as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 31, 2026. Randy Smallwood will step down as CEO after more than 15 years leading the business he co-founded and will assume the role of non-executive Chair of the Board, providing leadership continuity and alignment with the company's long-term vision. Concurrently, George Brack will transition from Chair to Lead Independent Director. Hodaly, who joined Wheaton in 2012 and was promoted to President in 2025, will also join the Board of Directors and is expected to guide the next phase of growth, building on a track record that includes executing more than $11 billion in streaming transactions and strengthening the company's technical and capital markets capabilities.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company, providing shareholders with access to a high-quality portfolio of low-cost, long-life mines around the world. Through strategic streaming agreements, Wheaton partners with mining companies to secure a portion of their future precious metals production. Committed to responsible mining practices, Wheaton employs due diligence practices with a goal of unlocking long-term value for shareholders while supporting the broader mining industry to deliver the commodities society needs through access to capital. Wheaton's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange under the symbol WPM.

