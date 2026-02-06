Ainewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Featured In Networknewsaudio On Automation Driving Speed And Revenue In High-Demand Hospitality
About TechForce Robotics
TechForce Robotics, Inc. is an AI-driven service-robotics and automation company focused on developing, deploying, and scaling autonomous robotic solutions for hospitality, food service, and commercial applications. Through a vertically integrated platform that combines robotics technology, real-world operating environments, and scalable manufacturing, TechForce is positioned to accelerate the adoption of automation across multiple industries.
About Nightfood Holdings Inc.
Nightfood Holdings is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard, delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.
With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.
