SLB Wins 2026 SEAL Award For Excellence In Environmental Initiatives

MENAFN - 3BL) SLB has been recognized for its sustainability leadership in the 2026 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards, which spotlight leadership, innovation and commitment to sustainable business practices.

This year, SLB has been honored in the Environmental Initiative category for our Sustainability Impact Awards program.

Tell me more

The Sustainability Impact Awards (SIA) program is a grassroots initiative that provides funding for SLB employees across the globe to facilitate sustainability projects that positively impact people's lives, climate and nature.

Through the program, employees are empowered to design and lead projects locally, embedding sustainability into day-to-day operations.

Why it matters

The program, which began as a small initiative four years ago, has now become a key vehicle for SLB to cut emissions, strengthen water stewardship, embed circularity, and create value in the communities where we operate.

In 2025, we continued expanding SIA's reach and impact, awarding capital funding for the following:



15 projects focused on climate action;

13 community initiatives focused on STEM education and access to essential resources; 6 nature-based projects promoting water efficiency, circularity and biodiversity.

A history of recognition

This marks the fourth consecutive year that SLB initiatives have been honored by SEAL. Last year, we received awards in two categories: Sustainable Service and Environmental Initiative. In the Sustainable Service category, we were recognized for our efforts to reduce the environmental impact of lithium production, and in the Environmental Initiative category, we were recognized for our 'Record, Reduce, Replace' strategy, which focuses on transforming SLB's facilities into more sustainable workspaces.

What we're saying

“Not only does sustainability happen at the corporate level but it also happens in the business, where our people work and where they live,” said Gwen Boyault, vice president of sustainability, SLB.“We are thrilled SEAL has recognized the impact our employees are making through this program - supporting their communities, reducing emissions, and conserving vital natural resources to drive progress toward a more balanced planet.”

Learn more about SLB sustainability initiatives here.

View original content here.