Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Palatial Net-Zero Malibu Estate With Panoramic Views Pending Sale At Auction For $17.136M

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions announced today that“Zero Two,” a luxurious, certified net-zero carbon estate redefining sustainable luxury along the Malibu coastline, is pending sale for $17.136 million following less than three months at auction, after having been listed over 200 days. Offered in cooperation with Ari Wintraub of Sotheby's International Realty – Brentwood Brokerage.

Designed by acclaimed architect Doug Burdge and completed in 2023, the 16,489-square-foot single-story residence at 11809 Elice Street blends refined coastal living with advanced sustainability. Set to capture sweeping Pacific Ocean views, the home features soaring ceilings, expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces, and guest accommodations connected by a glass bridge. Purpose-built for wellness and recreation, the estate includes resort-style amenities, tennis and pickleball courts, a putting green, and lush tropical grounds. It is certified net-zero carbon-making“Zero Two” Southern California's first residence to meet Marin County's Low Carbon Concrete Code.

“The successful auction of 'Zero Two' reflects how our platform performs when an exceptional, sustainability-forward estate is presented to the right global audience at the right moment,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“Demand for world-class, responsibly built homes remains strong, and our competitive auction environment drove meaningful engagement and an outstanding result for this spectacular Malibu property.”

“ 'Zero Two' is a truly distinctive Malibu estate, that blends architectural sophistication, resort-style living, and forward-thinking sustainability,” said Wintraub.“Partnering with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions allowed us to present the property to a qualified global audience through a competitive process, resulting in a successful outcome for a home of this caliber.”

