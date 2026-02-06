R1 Appoints Andy Brailo As Chief Commercial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 (“R1” or the“Company”), the leader in healthcare revenue management, today announced that Andy Brailo has joined the Company as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. Brailo will oversee R1's growth and revenue strategy and is expected to scale commercial capabilities, expand its customer base and enhance go-to-market execution to meet increasing demand for R1's AI-enabled solutions.

Mr. Brailo brings deep expertise across sales, training and development, operations, process management and customer service delivery. He previously spent 25 years at Premier Inc., where he most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer. At Premier, he successfully partnered with members, suppliers and staff to develop and design customized and scalable solutions to help healthcare providers improve quality and reduce costs in the evolving healthcare industry.

“I am pleased to welcome Andy to R1 as we scale our commercial capabilities to match the pace of our growth,” said Joe Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of R1.“Andy brings extensive commercial and healthcare market experience, and I look forward to benefitting from his expertise. I'm confident he will help us build on our momentum with the Phare Operating System – bringing together agentic technology and deep revenue cycle expertise to meet our customers where they are and shape the future of revenue performance.”

“I have long admired R1's ability to pair innovative technology with a deep understanding of healthcare provider needs,” said Mr. Brailo.“For decades, the operating margins of healthcare providers have been stressed. R1's innovative revenue operating system drives improved financial and operational performance through a complete ecosystem of solutions scaled for the customer's needs, allowing them to do what they do best – focus on their mission, the communities and their patients.”

About R1

R1 is the leader in healthcare revenue management, helping providers achieve new levels of performance through smart orchestration. A pioneer in the industry, R1 created the first Healthcare Revenue Operating System: a modular, intelligent platform that integrates automation, AI, and human expertise to strengthen the entire revenue cycle. With more than 20 years of experience, R1 partners with 1,000 providers, including 95 of the top 100 U.S. health systems, and handles over 270 million payer transactions annually. This scale provides unmatched operational insight to help healthcare organizations unlock greater long-term value. To learn more, visit: .

