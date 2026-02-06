Fluent, Inc. Announces Sale Of Non-Core Call Solutions Subsidiary To Accelerate Strategic Shift To High Growth Commerce Media Solutions Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading provider of commerce media solutions, today announced the completed sale of Winopoly LLC, its Call Solutions subsidiary, to InsureCo, LLC. This divestiture advances Fluent's strategy to focus resources and investments on its rapidly scaling Commerce Media Solutions business.

From its launch in the first quarter of 2023, Commerce Media Solutions has delivered triple-digit compound annual revenue growth, reflecting strong market demand and the strength of Fluent's differentiated technology. Through the first three quarters of 2025, the business had grown 98% year-over-year reaching 40% of consolidated enterprise revenue, up from 16% in the third quarter of 2024. Commerce Media Solutions also surpassed an annual revenue run rate of $85 million in the quarter.

“Over the past several years, we have deliberately transformed Fluent to align with where the market is headed,” said Don Patrick, Chief Executive Officer of Fluent.“The sale of our non-core Call Solutions business further sharpens our focus on Commerce Media Solutions and strengthens our ability to invest behind a business that is delivering sustained growth, scalability, and long-term value for our stakeholders.”

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, privacy-first infrastructure, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as“expects,”“plans,”“projects,”“will,”“may,”“anticipate,”“believes,”“should,”“intends,”“estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

