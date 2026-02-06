Cambridge Acquisition Corp. Announces The Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.
The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on February 9, 2026 subject to customary closing conditions.
A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on January 30, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, or by email at..., or by accessing the SEC's website at
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Cambridge Acquisition Corp.
Cambridge Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company's initial public offering (“IPO”) and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Contacts:
Brent Michael Cox
One Liberty Square, 13th FL
Boston, MA 02109
Telephone: (617) 396-4911
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment