Dukhan Bank And Drivewealth Sign Mou To Advance Digital Investment Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Dukhan Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DriveWealth, a global financial technology company providing Brokerage-as-a-Service through cloud-based APIs, on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2026.

The MoU establishes a structured framework for both parties to assess potential collaboration opportunities related to digital investment solutions, including embedded investing and access to global equity markets, subject to Dukhan Bank's internal policies, regulatory requirements, and governance standards.

DriveWealth enables banks, broker-dealers, fintech platforms, and consumer applications worldwide to offer fractional share trading and digital investment capabilities through its cloud-based technology infrastructure.

The collaboration reflects Dukhan Bank's strategic focus on advancing its digital

banking offering and exploring innovative investment experiences aligned with evolving customer expectations.

Commenting on the signing, Talal Ahmed Al-Khaja, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of Dukhan Bank, said:“This Memorandum of Understanding underscores Dukhan Bank's commitment to becoming the category leader in digital customer experience in Qatar. Our strategy is clear: to provide customers with seamless, self-service access to global investment opportunities that support wealth creation and preservation, anytime and anywhere. Partnering with DriveWealth allows us to explore new ways of delivering global equities and ETF access within a robust governance and regulatory framework, consistent with our long-term strategic vision.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Naureen Hassan, Chief Executive Officer at DriveWealth, said:“We're excited to work with Dukhan Bank as we continue to expand our presence in Qatar and across the Middle East, a region experiencing unprecedented momentum and growth as a global financial hub. This collaboration has the power to expand access for millions of investors, bringing together next-generation investment technology with a trusted and deeply rooted local banking partner. We look forward to building on our shared commitment to the region, and delivering innovative investment experiences through secure, scalable, and digitally enabled solutions.”

The MoU is non-commercial in nature at this stage. Any potential future collaboration will be subject to further assessment, regulatory approvals, and the execution of separate definitive agreements.

The signing at Web Summit Qatar 2026 underscores Dukhan Bank's growing engagement with global fintech leaders and its ambition to remain at the forefront of digital banking innovation in Qatar and the wider region.