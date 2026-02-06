US Data Center Insulation Market Report 2025-2030 With Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Rockwool International, Knauf Insulation, And BASF Fueling Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The US Data Center Insulation Market offers opportunities fueled by the expansion of cloud services and adoption of green building standards. Rising demand for energy efficiency drives the need for advanced insulation, creating prospects in hyperscale and colocation facilities, particularly in tech hubs and urban centers.

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Data Center Insulation Market Report: Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The US Data Center Insulation Market is currently valued at USD 210 million following a detailed five-year historical analysis. The significant growth within this sector is largely attributed to the mounting demand for energy-efficient solutions among data center operators. As these entities strive to lower operational costs, improve thermal management, and adhere to stringent sustainability mandates, the adoption of advanced insulation materials becomes crucial. The surge in hyperscale and colocation facilities, paired with the need to comply with progressive energy efficiency standards and environmental regulations, further supports this trend.

Regional concentration is prominent, with key market players predominantly located in major metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, New York, and Dallas. These cities serve as vital technology hubs with a high density of data centers and IT firms, thereby generating substantial demand for sophisticated insulation solutions.

Legislation, including the ASHRAE Standard 90.1, dictates minimum energy efficiency requirements for building envelopes, significantly impacting insulation materials and practices in data centers. This legal framework underpins efforts to enhance energy conservation and thermal performance.

Market Segmentation

By Type: The market encompasses diverse insulation materials catering to specific data center applications. Noteworthy variants include Fiberglass Insulation, Foam Board Insulation, Spray Foam Insulation, and Mineral Wool Insulation. Fiberglass Insulation, in particular, stands out for its thermal performance, fire resistance, and cost-effectiveness.

By End-User: Segments include Colocation Data Centers, Enterprise, Cloud Service Providers, and Government Centers. The Colocation segment leads the market, driven by businesses outsourcing data management and the expansion of hyperscale setups.

Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by a dynamic mix of regional and global stakeholders. Prominent participants include Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Rockwool International A/S, Knauf Insulation, and BASF SE, all contributing to innovation and expansion.

Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers



Energy Efficiency Demand: Projected to consume approximately 70 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, the sector's drive for efficiency is increasing, supported by government initiatives for sustainable practices.

Construction Boom: The expected construction of 1,000 new facilities fuels demand for high-performance insulation solutions. Technological Advancements: Innovations, such as aerogel-based insulation with low thermal conductivity, are revolutionizing the sector.

Market Challenges



High Initial Costs: Premium insulation materials can be cost-prohibitive, deterring smaller operators. Regulatory Compliance: Adapting to evolving standards like the IECC is complex and critical to avoid penalties.

Future Outlook

The market is poised to grow as energy efficiency and sustainability gain focus. Investing in advanced technologies and IoT integrations will be key.

Opportunities



Cloud Services Expansion: The rise in cloud computing services necessitates advanced insulation solutions. Green Building Standards: The pursuit of certifications like LEED boosts demand for sustainable insulation materials.

Companies Featured



Owens Corning

Johns Manville

Rockwool International A/S

Knauf Insulation

Saint-Gobain

BASF SE

Armacell International S.A.

CertainTeed Corporation

Insulation Corporation of America

Kingspan Group

Boyd Corporation

Aeroflex Company Limited

Lisolante K-Flex S.P.A.

Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. Insultech, LLC

