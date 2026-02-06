Manipal Institute Of Technology (MIT), Manipal, To Host Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit 2026 From 12-14 February

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal, Karnataka, India The Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit 2026 (MES 2026), India's leading student-led entrepreneurship and innovation platform organised by the Entrepreneurship Cell of the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal, a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, will be held from 12 to 14 February 2026. The three-day summit will convene students, startups, investors, industry leaders, creators, and policymakers from across India to promote innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurial development.



Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit is recognised as one of India's most energetic student-led startup platforms. It seeks to boost the national entrepreneurial ecosystem by integrating thought leadership, funding options, competitive events, and extensive industry engagement in a single event. The summit offers a distinctive space where young innovators can connect directly with seasoned entrepreneurs and industry specialists, facilitating the transformation of ideas into tangible, real-world ventures.



Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM, (Retd.) Vice Chancellor, MAHE, stated,“The Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit 2026 underscores MAHE's vision of promoting innovation-driven education and entrepreneurship as key enablers of national development. By bringing together academia, industry, startups, and policymakers on a common platform, MES 2026 exemplifies our commitment as an Institution of Eminence to nurturing socially relevant, scalable, and sustainable ventures. Such initiatives empower students to become job creators and responsible leaders in a rapidly evolving global economy.”



Dr. (Cdr) Anil Rana, Director, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal, said,“The Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit 2026 reflects MIT's sustained commitment to nurturing innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry readiness among students. By providing a platform that connects young minds with industry leaders, investors, and policymakers, MES 2026 enables experiential learning beyond the classroom and encourages students to translate ideas into impactful ventures. Such initiatives play a critical role in strengthening India's startup ecosystem and preparing future-ready entrepreneurs.”



The summit will commence with keynote and guest sessions by well-known entrepreneurs and creators, including Shantanu Deshpande, Ankur Warikoo, and Sahiba Bali. Their journeys across startups, content creation, and brand building are expected to inspire students and early-stage founders. A key highlight of MES 2026 is Pitch Tank, a pan-India startup pitching competition. Over 650 participants and 100+ teams will present their business ideas before venture capitalists and angel investors. The competition offers a prize pool of Rs. 1.5 lakh, along with mentorship and potential funding support.



MES 2026 will also feature the Innovation Mela, the summit's flagship startup expo. The expo will showcase 150+ startups, MSMEs, research labs, and student innovators, and is expected to attract over 22,000 visitors, making it one of the largest innovation showcases in the region. The platform provides startups with valuable exposure, partnership opportunities, and direct access to investors and industry leaders.



Introducing a strong policy focus this year, MES 2026 will launch the Innovation Policy Consortium (IPC), a national inter-college initiative. Through this platform, student bodies will collaboratively develop research-based policy recommendations to address key challenges in India's startup ecosystem. The final policy document will be presented to government representatives during the summit. The summit will conclude with an Influencers' Conclave, featuring prominent entrepreneur-creators such as Parul Gulati and Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast). The conclave will offer insights into digital-first businesses, personal branding, and community-driven growth.



With a legacy of over 25,000 attendees in previous editions, the Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit continues to serve as a national platform that supports emerging startups and local MSMEs, while providing students with meaningful industry exposure beyond the classroom. MES 2026 reinforces Manipal's position as a leading hub for entrepreneurship and empowers the next generation of founders and changemakers.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University, offering over 400 specialisations across Health Sciences, Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Technology & Science. MAHE operates through its constituent institutions across campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai.



Renowned for its academic excellence, world-class infrastructure, and impactful research contributions, MAHE has earned strong national and international recognition. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, conferred MAHE with the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE continues to be a preferred destination for students seeking a transformative learning experience and vibrant campus life, as well as for national and multinational organisations seeking top talent.