Imported Electricity Cut In Baghlan Due To Technical Fault

KABUL (Pajhwok): Imported 220-kilovolt electricity has been cut off in the Tangi Tashqurghan area of northern Baghlan province due to technical problems, Da Afghanistan Breshna Company (DABS) reported.

The power utility said the disruption occurred along the Nayibabad–Pul-e-Khumri transmission line. As a result, electricity has been affected in parts of Samangan and Baghlan provinces, as well as in Parwan, Panjshir, Kapisa, Kabul, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Wardak, Ghazni, Nangarhar, and Laghman provinces.

DABS said technical teams have reached the site to resolve the issue; however, severe storms are currently hampering repair efforts.

A company spokesperson said:“As soon as weather conditions improve and work can safely begin, repairs will commence. DABS is using all available resources to restore electricity as quickly as possible; however, adverse weather may cause delays.”

The company added that domestic electricity production will continue until the imported supply is fully restored.

